Popular Eastern Cape doctor to sue author of viral post that claimed he had died of Covid-19

Popular Eastern Cape doctor, Dr Sizwe Mxenge, has urged social media users to refrain from sharing fake news, adding that he will be opening a case against the original author of a viral post which claimed he had died from the coronavirus last week.

Mxenge, who is currently recovering after he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, told DispatchLive that he was alerted to the “disappointing” post while still recovering from an East London private hospital bed.

“My brother sent it to me. I saw on Facebook someone saying I was dead. It was disappointing, because it is malicious and from people who are short sighted.

“I will open a criminal case against the person. Maybe she did not know or was trying to get famous using my name.”

By Bhongo Jacob – DispatchLive