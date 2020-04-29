10 new Covid-19 deaths, Eastern Cape reaches 630

South Africa on Wednesday recorded its single biggest 24-hour jump in Covid-19 cases, as the tally surged to 5,350.

This was an increase of 354 cases from Tuesday.

There were also an additional 10 deaths recorded, taking the total to 103.

The Eastern Cape now has 630 confirmed cases.

“As at today [Wednesday], the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 5,350 – an increase of 354 cases,” said health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.