May petrol price drop will bring SA consumers much-needed relief

“The rand has been pummelled by Covid-19 and the Moody’s downgrade to junk status, and yet we are still able to predict record-territory fuel price drops. This goes to show just how severely the world oil price has collapsed.”

Petrol is set to drop by about R1.74 a litre in May, with diesel falling by R1.56 and illuminating paraffin a whopping R2.18.

Seen in context, the predicted decreases will result in a fall of R3.84 a litre to 93 unleaded petrol inland since January, and R4 to 95 petrol over the same period. Diesel users are also benefiting, with the predicted price now about R3.49 a litre cheaper than it was five months ago.

The petrol price was last below R13 a litre in July 2017. In March 2016 petrol cost R11.74 a litre with the price rising to R12.62 a month later. The figures forecast for May 2020 will bring the price of petrol (and other fuels) to levels last seen five years ago.

“With the massive drop in fuel usage during April revenue from the General Fuel Levy (GFL) – which comprises about 25% of every litre of fuel – will also suffer. Considering the annual collection rate of the GFL, government will have lost between R6bn and R7bn in revenue through not collecting this tax,” the AA said.