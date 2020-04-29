BREAKING | Taxis carrying 88 passengers from the Western Cape without permits nabbed near Elliotdale

Eight minibus taxis carrying more than 80 people from the Western Cape were stopped near Elliotdale on Thursday.

They were all found to have invalid permits and it left authorities baffled on how they have managed to travel through the borders of the two provinces.

Health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo and King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal public safety portfolio head councillor Tshepo Machaea confirmed that the people were from Western Cape and were travelling to the various villages of Elliotdale.

”There are 88 and we have screened all of them,” said Kupelo.

Machaea said that the people involved both men and women and all were seasonal farm workers at Ceres in the Western Cape.

”According to the information we received, they were going to their respective homes in villages in and around Elliotdale. They say that their employers sent them home as the have finished their seasonal work of harvesting apple. The only permits they have is from their farmer saying that they were were travelling to Mthatha,” said Machaea.