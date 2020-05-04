Spreading awareness first

The Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) joint operations committee (Joc) launched a Covid-19 awareness campaign in the hotspot areas of Emahlaleni Local Municipality, the epicentre of the virus in the district.

By Monday the district had recorded 86 corona virus infections, of which 68 were in Emahlaleni alone, including two deaths.

The campaign, headed by CHDM office of the speaker, began with a meeting between Emalahleni traditional leaders, ward 8, 9 and 10 councillors and other stakeholders, including representatives from the department of health.

CHDM council speaker Mxolisi Koyo said they pleaded with people to refrain from allowing the virus to spread and subsequently kill people, like it did in other countries, by staying at home.

“We decided to assist traditional leaders of this area to know more about the virus so they may assist people to keep safe. We will embark on a public education campaign by going around with a loud hailer, giving information about the dangers of the virus and how the curve could be flattened. We plead with the media to assist in spreading awareness and positive news when they are available, so that people do not lose hope in the fight against Covid-19.”

Emalahleni mayor Ntombizanele Koni said teaching traditional leaders about the virus first would assist them to know what is prohibited during lockdown, how the virus spreads and the importance of washing hands.

“We want traditional leaders to help us guard against people who break the law because the biggest problem that has led to the infection numbers is community gatherings like funerals and traditional ceremonies. We want traditional leaders to be the first to arrive in homes where the rules are broken.”

Koni said the corona virus infection rate in the area was disgraceful, especially after all their attempts to ensure the virus was dealt with if it arrived.



“We prepared well ahead, before we even had a case in the area. We were the first in the district to establish a technical response team. The non-compliance at funerals and people hosting prohibited gatherings has resulted in where we are today. This proves people did not take the virus seriously due to lack of knowledge, which is why we are here.”

Koni commended the working together of all councillors, including those from opposition parties, indicating they played an instrumental role in ensuring gatherings did not take place.

“We have worked seamlessly together, without any political interference and differences, and I am proud of that. We all have endured all kinds of insults from communities where we had to ban traditional gatherings. I doubt the poor councillors will be voted for again because people are angry with us for enforcing the law.”

The mayor said they needed all the assistance they could get to fight the virus because they were faced with many challenges, including people illegally selling ginger beer.