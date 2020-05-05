Tavern owner helps most needy

An Ezibeleni tavern owner last week used money from his reserves to purchase food to assist 30 needy families in his neighbourhood, Unathi Mkhefa, during the lockdown period.

Club 2000 owner Vuyani Mnyabiso who doubles as the Enoch Mgijima Liquor Traders’ Association chairman and secretary general for the Eastern Cape Liquor Forum said he aimed at setting a good example so that other liquor traders may follow in his footsteps.

“My wife and I decided to take some money from our savings to buy food for the poorest of the poor in our community, some of whom are our customers when we are in operation. There are no wealthy people in this community but some are poorer than others, so we decided to assist the most needy with food parcels. We worked with ward committee members to identify people in need in at least four sections.

“We prepared 30 food parcels and I hope, as an initiator of this project, other liquor traders will do the same for poor people in their areas. There were some liquor traders here to observe how things were done and I really hope they take heed and help, even if it is fewer people than here.”

Other residents looked on in pride as beneficiaries received their food parcels, with the police ensuring social distancing was observed successfully.

Ward 4 committee member Bulelwa Mgijima thanked the Mnyabiso family for sharing with needy community members the little they had, as small business owners.

“We chose families that did not have any source of income, families of more than five people who were dependent on one person’s social grant. We also targeted families where people with medical conditions needed to eat before taking their medication, but were poor. This is a huge grocery parcel with healthy foods for those with medical conditions, that will last them beyond the lockdown. As a communityt leader I am really happy as a community leader.”

Ezibeleni police station acting commander captain Vathiswa Khanya who attended the handover expressed her surprise when she learned of the good deed by a local tavern owner.

“I am still beaming with pride. This act of kindness from a fellow resident should give us hope that we can conquer all if we work together. However, as law enforcement officers we are here to plead with parents to ensure children are in the yard at all times. We have visited the Unathi Mkhefa area several times and found children playing in groups in the streets. We ask that parents ensure that children also obey the lockdown rules, including social distancing, because they too will be arrested.

“We are instructed to arrest all people who break the lockdown regulations, including children. We have let some children go on warning because we did not want to cause further worry and panic during this period. If your children are arrested, no matter how young, it will affect their futures because they will have criminal records.”

Khanya reiterated the importance of regularly washing one’s hands and keeping a safe distance apart.