Covid-19: Latest EC district breakdown of cases and deaths

The Eastern Cape health department on Tuesday morning released the latest confirmed Covid-19 provincial district breakdown of cases and deaths.
With 385 confirmed cases, an increase of nine from the previous day, and a total of seven deaths, Nelson Mandela Bay is still the epicentre of the province’s fight.
Buffalo City’s cases rose by 11 to 176 with four deaths; with the largest contingent of infected persons coming from the city’s prison in Westbank, where a large number of inmates tested positive.
Up five cases to 117 with two deaths, the Chris Hani district remains an Eastern Cape infection hotspot.
O.R. Tambo disctrict, where a tiny Port St Johns village became the national Covid-19 talking point after widespread infections among attendees and staff at a funeral, is now at 74 cases with 2 deaths.
Amathole district’s cases rose by one to 11 cases with 2 deaths
Sarah Baartman district has risen from 16 to 24 cases while Alfred Nzo district has risen from 16 to 19 cases and no deaths while and Joe Gqabi, up one, now has eight cases. The three are the only districts in the province without fatalities.