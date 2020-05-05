Covid-19: Latest EC district breakdown of cases and deaths

With 385 confirmed cases, an increase of nine from the previous day, and a total of seven deaths, Nelson Mandela Bay is still the epicentre of the province’s fight.

Buffalo City’s cases rose by 11 to 176 with four deaths; with the largest contingent of infected persons coming from the city’s prison in Westbank, where a large number of inmates tested positive.

Up five cases to 117 with two deaths, the Chris Hani district remains an Eastern Cape infection hotspot.

O.R. Tambo disctrict, where a tiny Port St Johns village became the national Covid-19 talking point after widespread infections among attendees and staff at a funeral, is now at 74 cases with 2 deaths.