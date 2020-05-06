Covid-19: Latest EC district breakdown of cases and deaths

The provincial health department on Wednesday released its updates case breakdown, by district, including cases and deaths.

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba also said that recoveries in the province were now up to 379. The province has a total of 838 confirmed cases, with 459 still active.

Nelson Mandela Bay now has 401 cases and eight deaths.

Buffalo City’s cases rose from 176 to 184, still with four deaths.

Chris Hani increased by three cases to 120.

O.R. Tambo district, up one case to 75, with 2 deaths, is still considered a hotspot after a spike in the Port St Johns area which has been connected to attendees of a funeral.

Amathole district’s cases rose by two cases to 13, with 2 deaths Sarah Baartman district was yesterday reported to have risen to 24 infections but the department today reversed that back to the previous 16, saying that the cases that were added were revised and reallocated to the Western Cape. Alfred Nzo district has risen from 19 to 22 cases, with no fatalities while Joe Gqabi still has eight cases and no related deaths. Sarah Baartman, Alfred Nzo Joe Gqabi remain the only districts in the province without fatalities.