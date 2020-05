Traffic came to a near halt at the hexagon in Komani this morning when a truck and taxi collided.

No fatalities or injuries were reported.

Drivers of both vehicles were seen standing among a crowd of onlookers that had gathered at the scene before law enforcement officers arrived.

Onlookers said one of the vehicles had tried to change lanes.

Mlungisi Mayingane, who was in the watching crowd said: “People need to learn how to drive. You can hardly explain how this happened.”