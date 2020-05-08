Outright ban on initiation not the way to go

In mid-March, the Eastern Cape government issued a directive for the immediate suspension of ulwaluko (initiation) in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders concurs with the government and has appealed to subjects to respect the call.

While the idea is noble and meant to save lives, compliance will prove challenging as the pronouncement has far-reaching cultural and social implications. Rather, we suggest some low-risk avenues for the province to explore to avoid both ruinous implications for initiates and outbreak responses to Covid-19.

The Eastern Cape already faces a number of challenges relating to ulwaluko, having arguably tried, and often brutally failed, to regulate the custom in the past. Between June 2006 and December 2019, 845 initiates died, 320 had penile amputations and 8,156 were admitted to hospital. This is an average of 65 deaths per year. The figures paint a sad picture indeed.

However, as Mbuyiselo Douglas has shown in his research, the custom enjoys wide popularity despite the death of initiates. In most cases death is a result of failure to comply with provincial directives and legislation governing the ritual.

Compliance with social distancing is a huge challenge in the fight against Covid-19. In the past few weeks we have witnessed how funerals have been epicentres for the virus to spread from. As people practice their traditions during funerals, it is clear the lockdown restrictions have been disregarded.

In responding to the global pandemic it is necessary to come up with strategies that go beyond biomedical approaches to embrace localised knowledge systems. Strategies that may be perceived as scolding people for holding funerals or continuing with traditional rituals should be avoided. We must understand that there are cultural practices and ways of grieving that people hold dear to their hearts, many of which they were historically denied.