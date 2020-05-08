Victoria Park shop owner remanded in custody

A 60-year-old Victoria Park shop owner accused of rape appeared in the Queenstown Magistrate’s Court today for a formal bail application.

The man faces two counts of rape. The complainants are his 40-year-old daughter and granddaughter aged 14.

The investigative officer in the matter took the stand today and defence attorney, advocate Mark Botha and state prosecutor, Mninawe Mhlontlo, presented their arguments.

Magistrate Jennifer Prins postponed the matter to May 13 when she is expected to hand down her judgement. The accused remains in custody. Full story in The Rep next Friday.