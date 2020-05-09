Elderly woman killed in her Komani old-age home

A preliminary investigation shows that the woman had wounds on her upper body. Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said police were called to the old-age home and a murder case was subsequently opened for investigation. “The motive for the killing is not yet known. No arrest has been made at this stage,” Kinana said.

Provincial commissioner, lieutenant-general Liziwe Ntshinga said: “Crimes against women and children remain a priority for the South African Police Service and, for this particular reason, the police will not rest until the culprits are found in order to face justice.

“Disrespect and the violation of the rights of the elderly in our society cannot be tolerated, regardless of any reasons advanced by the perpetrators.

Ntshinga added that “everything possible will be done to ensure that whoever is involved in this horrendous act faces the wrath and full might of the law”.

Police called on anyone with information to assist them by calling detective sergeant Singatwa Dimaza at 078-326-3774 or call the SAPS Crime Stop number 086-001-0111.