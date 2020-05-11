Dukathole donates sewing machines for Covid-19 masks

Dukathole Brickworks has played its part in assisting the less fortunate during the lockdown. The company, through its social development arm, Dukathole skills development, recently donated 10 new sewing machines for Covid-19 mask production to women who have lost their income because of the pandemic.

Along with the machines, the recipients received fabric worth R2000, also from Dukathole, and sewing training from HJT designs, a bag, curtain and upholstery manufacturer.

Mapule Lefothu, 35, who was a domestic worker before the lockdown, said she was happy to get her life back on track. “We cannot work because of the lockdown and now we are suffering. The money will help us a lot so we can at least have something to eat,” she said.

Zandile Ncweba, 32, who lives in Lesseyton said this had given her an opportunity to get back sewing. “I was unemployed before the lockdown having held jobs odd jobs as a domestic worker and a security guard. I used to knitting but could never pursue it as a career. I am excited because I will be able to make a living off something I enjoy,” she said.

Tamsin Christiane of HJT designs said they were excited to jump on board with the initiative because they would be transferring skills to people who need them most during the lockdown.

Key accounts manager at Dukathole, Mariska Lee Bezuidenhout said the company wanted to help women who head households, not only with handouts, but with means to support themselves in the new economy.

“The pandemic has put everyone in distress and many people are sitting at home wondering where their next meal will come from. Through our skills development initiative we wanted something that would not only help people for a day, but empower them to make a living,” said Bezuidenhout.

She said while Dukathole had initially planned to train the 10 women, they had recently received a phone call from an investor from Germany who had pledged to donate more money towards the program.