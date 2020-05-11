Applications for R350 unemployment grant goes live

Sassa CEO Busisiwe Memela has urged people who do not qualify for the Covid-19 grant not to apply.

The Covid-19 social grant is scheduled to go live at 12 noon on Monday, allowing those who have no income to apply for the R350 unemployment grant. The grant is meant to help those who do not draw a grant of any type, or any other form of income or stipend, such as the NSFAS allowance for an example.

“In the pilot that we did, 50% of the people that apply were those who did not qualify. We urge people who do not qualify not to apply; the grant is meant only for those who really need the help…If you receive a social grant you should not apply.

“We want to stretch the rand that we have so that we can help the most vulnerable in our society,” Memela said.

The applications will be done online across the country, to enable Sassa to also capture data as it processes the applications. People who will qualify for the grant, will benefit from it for six months. Also excluded are people earning from the unemployment insurance fund or another similar benefit.