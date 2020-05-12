Health workers’ dedication reminds SA of Florence Nightingale – Mkhize

Today marks International Nurses Day, a time when forefront health workers are more in demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said: “I salute the army of nurses at all levels throughout the country. Our beloved men and women, sons and daughters who carried the torch of light in the lives of our people. Even in this battle of Covid-19 they are at the forefront giving hope to our hopeless people.

“Their commitment, dedication reminds us of their champion, Florence Nightingale. I am sure she is smiling at the sterling job done by our nurses especially during this dark period of Covid-19 that has captured our country as we battle with ballooning numbers of confirmed cases.”

Mkhize echoed these words in a live video crossing during his visit to the Eastern Cape.

The minister was in the company of Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba.