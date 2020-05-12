Cycling organisation bosses have warned local cyclists to wear masks during the morning exercise window or run the risk of increasing infection rates and even possibly lose the chance to use their bikes.

Reacting to reports that many cyclists were disregarding the regulations‚ the Pedal Power Association (PPA) and the Cape Town Cycle Tour said in a joint statement on Monday that many cyclists were failing to wear masks‚ or were not using them properly.

The statement cited a Belgian aerodynamic study that had shown that exhaled droplets remained suspended behind in a cyclist’s slipstream.

“By disregarding the health and well-being of others‚ and themselves‚ cyclists run the risk of not only accelerating transmission but also being labelled as irresponsible and disrespectful‚” said Andrew Baxter‚ the Cycle Tour’s CEO.