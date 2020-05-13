Protea Superspar clears the air, says no positive Covid-19 case at supermarket

Protea Superspar in Komani has not had any staff member testing positive for Covid-19, owner Abrie Erasmus has said.

“We are very fortunate not to have had any of our staff test positive for Covid 19. Should there be any such case in the future we will deal with all the relevant authorities in the correct manner. We are thankful for the good health of our staff up to this point,” Erasmus said in a statement earlier today.

He wished other retailers that have had Covid-19 scares a speedy recovery.

“We are aware of fake news but some people get the store names wrong,” Erasmus concluded.