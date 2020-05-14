CHDM offices close after employee tests positive for Covid-19

Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) employees had to evacuate their Cathcart Road offices unexpectedly after an employee tested positive for Covid-19 today.

A press statement issued by CHDM indicated that a process of testing all staff members would follow and that those who were in contact with the employee would be quarantined.

Customers are advised to use alternative methods including FNB and Easypay to pay their water and sanitation accounts.

For account queries, residents can contact the customer care line 0800 100 100.