Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner tests positive for Covid-19

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has self-isolated after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to the commissioners spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, Ntshinga is asymptomatic but is exercising precautions to ensure the safety, good health and wellbeing of herself and those around her.

DispatchLIVE earlier on Wednesday reported that a senior police official had been diagnosed as positive and was aware of the officials identity was awaiting official confirmation.

The provincial office at Zwelitsha has undergone decontamination and close contacts of the commissioner are being tested and will be quarantined if tested positive.

National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole thanked the commissioner for her active role in leading crime fighting initiatives during this challenging period and wished her a speedy recovery.

“I want to firstly applaud the bravery of the provincial commissioner in disclosing her diagnosis to the public during this unprecedented period”, said General Sitole.

“I also take this opportunity to wish her and all members infected and/or affected by this virus a speedy recovery and encourage them all to stay safe in the fight against crime”, added General Sitole.

By DispatchLive Reporter