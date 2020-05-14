Services at Frontier and Hewu hospitals halted over PPE provision

Staff members at Hewu and Frontier Hospitals downed tools today over the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) by the health department.

Department of health superintendent general Thobile Mbengashe, who recently met with Frontier Hospital staff promising the delivery of PPE and additional nurses to help deal with Covid-19 patients among other demands last week, did not keep his word according to staff.

Staff indicated many of them continued to be in contact with coronavirus patients at the hospital, but were not being tested.

Chris Hani branch of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) chairman Andisile Pampile indicated organised labour at Hewu Hospital were waiting to meet with the newly appointed district health department chief director, Sindiswa Tywabi today.

“The hospital board arrived earlier today and have identified themselves as the enemy of the workers. We will chase them away because they are intimidating staff.”

Hewu staff members have been singing outside the hospital the whole morning, while waiting for the much-anticipated meeting with health department officials.