Three killed after truck overturns near Komani

Three people lost their lives when a truck they were travelling in overturned on the R410 at Nonesi Nek Pass between Komani and Lady Frere on Thursday morning.

Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said that an articulated truck carrying maize meal with three male occupants lost control and overturned.

He said all occupants from the vehicle had been declared dead by EMS.

Binqose said the possibility that the truck’s brakes failed was being investigated.

A case of culpable homicide was being investigated by Glen Grey police station near Lady Frere.

By Sandiso Phaliso – DispatchLive