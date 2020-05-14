Western Cape and Eastern Cape health MECs detail their battle against spread of virus

Q: What is the province’s strategy for containing the virus and flattening the curve?

G: We continue to follow contacts and the decision to isolate and quarantine will allow us to control the movement of possible carriers. The responsibility to flatten the curve of Covid-19 rests on all of us, communities included. If communities continue not to respond positively to awareness messages and comply with the set rules to control the spread of the virus [we won’t win this battle].

M: Develop a differentiated approach based on the WHO framework of four transmission scenarios as applied across the province. The metro and surrounds (such as Paarl and Stellenbosch) [are being] treated as a single geographic entity for the purposes of this epidemic, given the mobility of people between work and communities in this space. The strategy will serve to optimise the use of human resources and testing capacity, among other things.

There is a specific focus on highly vulnerable groups such as the elderly and people with existing conditions. [We will] continue to adapt our strategy with emerging evidence. We encourage people to adhere to Covid-19’s golden rules which are: physical distancing, hand hygiene, wearing cloth masks, staying home and leaving only when necessary.

Q: So much has been said about the effects the national lockdown is having on the economy, to the extent that there are calls by some to end it or relax it further so that we can get the depressed economy moving again. What’s your take on this?

G: This matter rests with the National Command Council, so we cannot comment on it.

M: The decision to relax lockdown was thoroughly researched by experts and I fully support the decision that will ensure that our people are healthy.

Q: There have been calls made in some provinces that health MECs should be qualified doctors or nurses. Do you think being a qualified medical professional gives one an added advantage in terms of dealing with the coronavirus?

G: This is the call of the premier. However, as far as my fitness for the job, my track record speaks for itself. I have been successful in preventing the rapid spread of the virus and managing already infected people. The number of recovered people from the virus is almost 50%, which is a clear indication of the good work we have been doing with my team and dedicated frontline health workers. The challenges facing the department cannot be personalised; they are historical, existing long before I joined the department. They existed even when the political head and accounting officers were qualified medical doctors.

M: Having a medical background gives one an advantage in a health ministry. With regard to Covid-19, there have been other viral outbreaks in living memory. However, nothing can truly prepare you for the scale and severity of an outbreak like this.