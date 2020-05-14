Western Cape and Eastern Cape health MECs detail their battle against spread of virus

The Western Cape (6,105) and the Eastern Cape (1,504) have recorded the highest and third highest confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA as their surge in new infections continues.
MKHULULI NDAMASE sent questions to Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and her Western Cape counterpart, Nomafrench Mbombo, on their strategies for flattening the curve. This is how they responded:
Question: With the Eastern Cape having the third highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA and the Western Cape having the highest, are these provinces winning the fight against the virus?
Gomba (EC): The province will now put everyone positive and their contacts under isolation and quarantine respectively.
Mbombo (WP): The province announced that we are prepared to deal with the virus, we have all the measures in place such as field hospitals, personnel, protective clothing etc. We have no control on the spread of the virus — we can only be prepared. And on that note, we are fully prepared, even for the worst-case scenario.
Q: What have been the biggest challenges in the fight against this pandemic?
G: The challenges include total disregard of the regulations, almost non-existent social distancing, and funerals. With interprovincial travelling the province recorded 149,000 vehicles entering into the province from various borders.
M: Stigma. People did not want anything to do with people who tested positive for fear of being infected. We had to educate them on ways to protect themselves. I cannot say we have won this battle, but we are almost there.
Fake news is another challenge. People were given false information that discouraged them from screening. It is always difficult to get rid of wrong information and replace it with what is correct. This was challenging but we are communicating using every available platform to explain to people the purpose, process and benefits of screening and testing.
Q: What is the province’s strategy for containing the virus and flattening the curve?
G: We continue to follow contacts and the decision to isolate and quarantine will allow us to control the movement of possible carriers. The responsibility to flatten the curve of Covid-19 rests on all of us, communities included. If communities continue not to respond positively to awareness messages and comply with the set rules to control the spread of the virus [we won’t win this battle].
M: Develop a differentiated approach based on the WHO framework of four transmission scenarios as applied across the province. The metro and surrounds (such as Paarl and Stellenbosch) [are being] treated as a single geographic entity for the purposes of this epidemic, given the mobility of people between work and communities in this space. The strategy will serve to optimise the use of human resources and testing capacity, among other things.
There is a specific focus on highly vulnerable groups such as the elderly and people with existing conditions. [We will] continue to adapt our strategy with emerging evidence. We encourage people to adhere to Covid-19’s golden rules which are: physical distancing, hand hygiene, wearing cloth masks, staying home and leaving only when necessary.
Q: So much has been said about the effects the national lockdown is having on the economy, to the extent that there are calls by some to end it or relax it further so that we can get the depressed economy moving again. What’s your take on this?
G: This matter rests with the National Command Council, so we cannot comment on it.
M: The decision to relax lockdown was thoroughly researched by experts and I fully support the decision that will ensure that our people are healthy.
Q: There have been calls made in some provinces that health MECs should be qualified doctors or nurses. Do you think being a qualified medical professional gives one an added advantage in terms of dealing with the coronavirus?
G: This is the call of the premier. However, as far as my fitness for the job, my track record speaks for itself. I have been successful in preventing the rapid spread of the virus and managing already infected people. The number of recovered people from the virus is almost 50%, which is a clear indication of the good work we have been doing with my team and dedicated frontline health workers. The challenges facing the department cannot be personalised; they are historical, existing long before I joined the department. They existed even when the political head and accounting officers were qualified medical doctors.
M: Having a medical background gives one an advantage in a health ministry. With regard to Covid-19, there have been other viral outbreaks in living memory. However, nothing can truly prepare you for the scale and severity of an outbreak like this.