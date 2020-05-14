Level 3 looms — but not for everyone

For many parts of SA, the national lockdown will gear down to level 3 at the end of May but high-risk areas may remain on level 4.

Speaking from the Union Buildings on Wednesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa did not announce an automatic level 3 transition for the whole country as many were anticipating.

Instead, he emphasised that while most of SA should be placed on Level 3, there remained parts of the republic where infection levels were high. Without naming them, he said there were “a few metropolitan areas” that were cause for concern.

“We will immediately begin a process of consultation with relevant stakeholders on a proposal that by the end of May, most of the country be placed on alert level 3, but that those parts of the country with the highest rates of infections remain at level 4,” he said.

“In the coming days we will also be announcing certain changes to level 4 regulations to expand permitted business activities in the retail space and e-commerce and reduce restrictions on exercise.”