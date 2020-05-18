CHDM offices decontaminated after Covid-19 case

After announcing that one of its employees had tested positive for Covid-19, a Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) spokesperson has indicated that the institution’s offices were decontaminated today.

The Rep reported last week that staff members were unexpectedly evacuated from the offices in Cathcart Road.

CHDM spokesperson Thobeka Mqamelo said that decontamination took place today and the screening of staff members was done on Thursday and Friday last week.

Customers were advised to use alternative methods including FNB and Easypay to pay their water and sanitation accounts.

For account queries, residents can contact the customer care line 0800 100 100.