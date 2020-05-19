Cigarette ban will not stop smokers from getting their fix

The ban on cigarette sales during lockdown Level 4 will not prevent smokers from smoking, says health department ministerial advisory council member Dr Glenda Gray.

In an interview on 702, Gray said there were no additional benefits of keeping a lockdown and no science behind the ban on cigarettes.

She said the ban was doing more damage than good and it will not stop nicotine addicts from finding cigarettes illegally.

Gray said smokers will buy illegal cigarettes to satisfy their craving, more expensively even if that means less food at home.

“Prohibiting cigarettes will not stop people from smoking, it means people will go out and find it somewhere else,” said Gray.