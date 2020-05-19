Our lives are at high risk, say Saps members in Komani

Saps members at the Bert Strauss Street crime office say they are at risk of contracting the Coronavirus.

The office houses about 30 members and some say they are exposed to a risky environment on a daily basis.

“Our lives are at high risk, we are scared. We will end up not coming to work if this continues,” said one anxious staffer.

National police spokesperson, Brig Vishnu Naidoo, says members at the office have sufficient personal protective equipment which is continuously supplied by the Saps.

