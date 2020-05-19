Municipal workers get the job done

Last week a Chris Hani District Municipality jetting machine (truck) was seen in Pelem Road unblocking a manhole.

The busy commuter road is often flooded with raw sewage that results from blocked manholes, leaving an almost permanent stench in the area.

Earlier this year, residents of Thulandivile in Mlungisi barricaded the road after they claimed sewage flooded the area for almost a month unattended. They claimed they had been living with the reoccurring problem for years, with the dirty water often flooding their homes.