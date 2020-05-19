Police seek public’s help in murder case

Police have requested the public to come forward with any information that might assist them, following speculation about the alleged murder of an 89-year-old woman at Madeira Home in Komani.

According to a statement issued by the police, their investigation “suggests” that the woman’s body was discovered around 9am on Thursday, May 7 by a neighbour who went to check on her and found that the woman did not respond.

“On investigation, the elderly woman was found deceased, with wounds to the upper body. The police were called to the scene of the crime and a murder case was subsequently opened for investigation. The motive for the killing is not yet known. No arrest has been made at this stage,” read the statement.

Responding to questions by The Rep, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said: “The investigation is continuing. We would not like to make any speculation at this stage. Any person who has information on the matter must please provide it to our detectives so that the investigation can be finalised with speed.”

Speaking to The Rep, Madeira Home board chairman Henry van Oosten said they could only issue a statement on the matter once investigation processes were complete.