NUMBER CRUNCH | The latest Eastern Cape Covid-19 case breakdown

The provincial health department on Tuesday revealed that the province had 15 cases in intensive care units, with three at public hospitals and 12 at private facilities.

There were 101 people in isolation, with 80 in public hospitals and 21 in private ones.

The number of healthcare workers infected with the virus stood at 64, but had not been updated since last Friday.

There were two reported recoveries out of the 161 cases labelled as imported from other provinces.

The latest breakdown of cases in the province, by district, is as follows:

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro: 750 cases, 14 deaths;

Buffalo City Metro: 626 cases, 7 deaths;

Chris Hani district: 246 cases, 9 deaths;

O.R. Tambo district: 143 cases, 6 deaths;

Amathole district: 52 cases, 2 deaths;

Sarah Baartman district: 38 cases, 0 deaths;

Alfred Nzo district: 26 cases, 0 deaths; and

Joe Gqabi district: 10 cases, 1 death.

