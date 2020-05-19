Virus shuts down Eastern Cape police stations

Institute for Security Studies senior researcher Johan Burger said police were bound to be at risk because of the kind of work they did. But he also questioned whether police were taking the necessary precautions.

“There have been social media videos showing some officers neglecting the prescribed safety measures to protect themselves and the people they come into contact with. These are the reasons we can see an increase in the rate of infections in some police stations,” Burger said.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) told the Dispatch it expected more police stations to close in the coming days.

On Monday, national police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo confirmed that the Bhisho station was closed on Sunday after a positive case was recorded. The King William’s Town station closed for the same reason on Saturday.

“The old police station building, next to the Bhisho Engen garage, is being used to service the community and three shifts that are not infected are on duty to render services,” Naidoo said.

“The telephone lines are not working and community members are advised to call 10111 for emergencies and complaints, but as soon as decontamination has been completed, community members will be informed.”

Last Monday, a station commander based at Middelburg died after contracting Covid-19.

“He had 29 years of service, having joined the organisation in 1991,” Naidoo said.

Police confirmed the closure of Kinkelbos and Willowvale stations on Monday, with Naidoo saying alternative accommodation plans had to be made while decontamination of the stations took place.

An officer in each of these stations tested positive.

Kinkelbos police will operate from the victim support centre building on the same premises, but the main police station building will be closed, Naidoo said, and Willowvale police will operate from the Willowvale town hall.

“The establishment of a 24/7 Covid-19 hotline is a measure in place to ensure continuous support to our infected and affected members and their families, he added.

Popcru provincial secretary Zamikhaya Skade said the union had called for Lusikisiki police station to be closed on Monday after an officer tested positive.

“We would not allow members in that building. It must be decontaminated first and management should find an alternative accommodation. There are a number of stations facing this,” he said.

Skade shared Burger’s view that some police officers did not seem to care about their safety.

“A number of them are seen in roadblocks and elsewhere without protective gear. The members should care for themselves, the nation and their families by wearing their protective gear all the time,” he said.

“Just now [earlier on Monday], officers at the Mount Road police station in Port Elizabeth were panicking because one of their colleagues came into the station with a certificate confirming he tested positive. Except he was not wearing protective gear. He went as far as the third floor of the building and now that has left officers panicking. We do not need this.”

Burger said it was almost inevitable that some officers would contract the virus.

“They have to visit people who lay complaints. They have to attend to people who report cases, either at the stations or wherever they go. Basically, police have to interact with members of the community, which means they are more exposed to infection than ordinary people who could distance themselves.”

