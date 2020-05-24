Covid-19 SA death toll climbs to 407, Eastern Cape has 2,569 confirmed cases

South Africa’s positive Covid-19 cases climbed to 21,343 with the national death toll rising to 407 on Friday.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said in an evening update that there had been an additional 10 covid-19 related deaths since the previous figures were released on Thursday.

“A total of 564,370 tests have been conducted with 21,338 done in the last 24 hour cycle,” he said.

The total number of recoveries to date is 10,104.

The breakdown of positive cases by province is:

Eastern Cape 2,569;

Free State 196;

Gauteng 2,633;

KwaZulu-Natal 1,777;

Limpopo 124;

Mpumalanga 97;

North West 81;

Northern Cape 40 and Western Cape 13,826.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 21 343, the total number of deaths is 407 and total recoveries is 10 104. pic.twitter.com/jz40T5oPCE — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 23, 2020

By TimesLIVE