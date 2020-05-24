Komani boxers keen to get back in the ring

Local pugilists cannot wait to get back into the ring as the country hopes to wind down Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

“The boys are eager to get back into the ring. I have had to turn them away a couple of times already,” said Queenstown Boys Boxing Club (QBBC) manager, Mabuti Mapeyi.

Before the lockdown, the club was preparing to host its flagship event in March – the annual birthday tournament, with the club turning 102 this year.

“Clubs were to have come from Johannesburg, the Northern Cape, the Free State and other places around the province.”

While the pandemic may have put a halt to the club’s plans, Mapeyi said that had not dampened the spirit of his boxers.

“At the moment no one is at the club, but I have been telling them to keep fit by jogging. Mlungisi stadium is still open.”

The former boxing champion said he was encouraged that more women had taken up the sport and hoped to have at least two turn professional next year.

“We had 38 members last year and earlier this year about 64 people were keen to take up the sport. At least 10 of my boxers are females. We also now have a female boxing coach, something I feel is encouraging more girls to join.”

Next he said he wanted to expose his fighters to more competitive boxing, staging mini tournaments and participating in other events hosted by other clubs in the region.

“Last year we only had Bongani Thole as a professional fighter, this year he was joined by Lukhanyo Mathiso, which means we are on the right track.”

Mapeyi said while celebrating the growth of the club, funding had stifled progress more than ever.

“I have many young children who come from disadvantaged backgrounds. I often have to fund them myself.

“Last year we had a benefactor who sponsored most of our events. He also paid for all our travelling, which helped the club a lot. We are currently trying to source funding, but we appeal for assistance from anyone who can help us.

“QBBC belongs to Komani. Anyone who wants to box can come to the gym, even if they do not want to take up the sport professionally.”