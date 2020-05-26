Komani police discover man’s body, call for public’s help

Komani police are appealing to members of the public to help identify a body that was recently discovered near Griffith Street.

In a report issued by spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni, an inquest has been opened and investigations are under way following a reported case of a man’s body on May 19.

“The deceased was wearing navy trousers and brown shoes and he is light in complexion. Anyone who might have a missing family member is requested to come and identify the body or contact warrant officer Songca on 045-8086031 or 0793281198,” said Mdleleni.