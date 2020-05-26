“We lost everything, we don’t even have food,” say eRhawutini residents after devastating fire

Some residents of eRhawutini informal settlement in Komani, whose shacks were gutted by a fire yesterday, are back in the area picking up the pieces and looking to rebuild their homes.

The blaze started in one shack at about midday on Monday and, fanned by a strong wind, quickly spread to other homes, demolishing more than 10 shacks in the informal settlement in Pelem Road near the intermodal taxi rank.

Firefighters spent hours trying to extinguish the fire while residents scurried to save some of their valuables.

Many of the residents were moved to Gali Thembani Youth Care Centre, formerly known as JJ Serfontein, in Madeira Park.

Fire victim Zizipho Diko said: “This is painful because a lot of things were lost in this fire including children’s uniforms, their certificates and cards. We had to ask for a place to sleep next door last night.”

She said the family of seven could not move to the centre because it was far away and they felt it would be difficult to come back in the morning to rebuild. “There are seven of us and we don’t want to be a burden to the neighbours. Everything is gone, we don’t even have food.”

Yaya Mete, 77, said he lost everything in the fire. He said the area’s ward councillor informed the residents the mayor would visit them soon.

In the meantime, Mete, who spent last night at his son’s home nearby, was starting to rebuild his shack.

Pointing to the jacket he was wearing, Mete said: “I borrowed this from a neigbhour.”