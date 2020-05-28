EMLM service providers halt distribution of PPE to schools, suspect corruption

Members of the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality Contractors’ Forum stopped a vehicle transporting personal protective equipment (PPE) to Komani schools earlier today and escorted it to the police station instead.

Speaking to The Rep, forum chairperson Ayanda Duda said a company from KwaZulu Natal was appointed to deliver the products and forum members questioned the “unfair and non-transparent” processes followed by the education department. The department had reportedly put out a tender.

Forum members further claimed that the vehicle, which carried bottles of sanitisers and brown boxes in a trailer, was distributing the said material to representatives of local schools at Griffiths Street this morning.

The group requested that the impasse be resolved at the Queenstown police station in the presence of two officials from the district department of education.

“We met with station commander Brigadier Zuziwe Magqashela and we tabled our demands as the forum. We requested the names of the 30 appointed service providers of which we were told there were two from our area, we want officials from both the province and the district who were responsible for this tender to come and explain the process to us because our local service providers meet the requirements,” said Duda. Read Full story in The Rep next week.