Local Ethiopian community donates 400 food parcels for Mlungisi residents

Representatives of areas in Mlungisi welcomed the generous donation of 400 food parcels from the local Ethiopian community at Maria Louw High School hostel today. Of the 400 food packages, 25 will be given to eRhawutini fire victims who are currently residing at Gali Thembani Centre (formerly JJ Serforntein).

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality community services portfolio head councillor Zukiswa Ralane who was there to accept the donations on behalf the victims, expressed gratitude to the sponsors. Read full story in The Rep next week