Sixteen cases have been opened and ten people arrested for unlawful circumcision and contravention of the lockdown regulations in the Eastern Cape.

Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha said twenty four illegal initiation huts have been closed down. This he said he had the community members who reported the incidents to thank for.

The incidents took place in Indwe, Ngqeleni, King Sabatha Dalindyebo area, Port St Johns, Tsolo, Mdantsane, Scenery Park and Nxarhuni.

Nqatha said all traditional initiation monitoring teams have been put on high alert to respond rapidly on illegal initiation schools in the province.

This is to enforce the decision of the executive council to suspend initiation during the winter season to adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

The MEC commended the good work done by the police and members of the district initiation forums in closing down illegal traditional initiation schools.

He also thanked the monitoring teams, traditional leaders and community members for their active participation to enforce the suspension of the initiation season.

“We encourage them to do more to save lives by spreading messages to combat Covid-19,” said Nqatha.

The provincial House of Traditional Leaders chairman, Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana said: “We call on parents and families to observe the lockdown regulations by not sending their children for initiation. Equally, parents must open criminal cases against those people who circumcise their boys without their consent.”