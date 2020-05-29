GALLERY: Springboks and Proteas players lend a helping hand in Swaartwater

Lungile Mtshotwana Foundation donates food parcels in Swaartwater Picture: ANDISA BONANI

The Lungile Mtshotwana Foundation donated 120 food parcels to residents of Esidwadweni Village in Swaartwater last weekend.

Springboks player Siyabonga “Scarra” Ntubeni, and Proteas players Themba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada who contributed to the donation were hands-on during the handover of the hampers helping to off-load the food from a truck.

The founder of the foundation Unathi Mtshotwana said, Swaartwater was his mother’s birth place and she always requested for the foundation to donate in the village. Full story in The Rep Today.