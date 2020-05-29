Engcobo municipality mayor released from hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

The Engcobo Local Municipality mayor Siyabulela Zangqa who tested positive for Covid-19 this week has been released from hospital.

The mayor was admitted to hospital on Sunday after he was not feeling and was tested for the coronavirus.

Engcobo municipality spokesperson Sivuyile Myeko said, the mayor had since recovered and was subsequently discharged from hospital to complete his 14-day isolation period at home.

“Fumigation of the municipal offices has been completed and the testing of other people who had been in contact with the mayor is underway. The public is still prohibited from entering the municipal building until further notice.

“The municipality wishes to thank the hospital staff for their diligent work under these scary and difficult times. We also would like to thank the community of Ngcobo for the support they have shown the mayor.”

Myeko said the local authority condemned stigmatisation against those infected by the coronavirus.