Parts of Mlungisi in Komani were hit by a power outage in the early hours of this morning but the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality says power will be restored today.

“There is a blown cable termination at Polar Park and some areas are now off until the fault is repaired. Power supply is expected back this afternoon,” said the municipal spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa.

Power has been off since morning and affected areas were Nomzamo, Khayelitsha, Magxaki, Railway and Polar park.