Covid-19: How to keep safe in schools, supermarkets and public transport

Plan your shopping so you need to go less often. Practise social distancing (for example, keep the shopping trolley between you and the next person), carry hand sanitiser whenever possible (or make good use of it if it is provided in stores), and wear a cloth mask at all times. Keep your hands away from your face.

Don’t touch lots of items. The days of testing the fruit and vegetables before buying them are over, for now. If you touch an item, consider buying it.

If you need to cough or sneeze, turn your head away from other shoppers and the products, and do it into your elbow if you can.

When you get home, wash your hands and your mask

If you manage a store, make sure there are markers 1.5m apart for shoppers at strategic points, such as queues and at the tills.

In bigger stores, consider arranging staff into teams to reduce the number of contacts between workers. Make sure your staff are educated about social distancing and hand hygiene, and try to arrange the staff common area to enable distancing.

Make sure frequently touched surfaces such as door handles, computer equipment and other surfaces are wiped frequently with disinfectant, and that floors, shelves and other surfaces are cleaned at least twice a day (standard household cleaners are fine).

Make sure there’s soap in the toilets, and it is a good idea for wipes to be available to clean toilet flushing handles.

Control the number of people who enter the shop. Insist that shoppers wear masks and make sure that when people enter the store, a staff member sprays an approved alcohol-based hand sanitiser on their hands and/or a touch-free hand sanitiser dispenser is available and kept well-stocked.

At work

If you work in a shop, all the rules that apply to shoppers apply to you too.

We are social animals so it’s easy to forget the rules, especially during lunch and tea breaks, which can be staggered and taken in teams to reduce mixing. These are high-risk times of the day, so be vigilant. Please do not go to work if you feel unwell, but call your line manager or your provincial hotline for advice.

Encourage employees not to come to work if they are feeling ill. Screen employees when they come to work every day by asking if they have flu-like symptoms. Ensure they have masks and hand sanitisers. Taking temperatures is probably pointless because fever is not a universal symptom in infected persons, but it doesn’t do any harm either.

If an employee tests positive for Covid-19, ask staff members to step forward to decide their level of risk and whether they need to quarantine. Having arranged staff into teams could limit the number who have to quarantine.

What not to do

There are also some things that are unnecessary, or even potentially harmful.

Disinfection tunnels are a no-no. Under no circumstances should shops be spraying staff or customers with disinfectants, other than hand sanitiser directly on to the hands.

Besides being of no significant value in reducing virus transmission, they can cause skin and eye irritations, and affect your lungs.

Another waste of money are “deep cleanses” offered by some companies. Normal cleaning is fine. There is no need to close a shop just because a staff member has tested positive.

In some supermarkets people are using full face visors instead of masks. The problem with these is that breath condenses on the inside of the visors and can drip onto products. They’re probably okay for staff who are not handling products, but universal masking is more appropriate.

How to reduce your risk on public transport

Try to use public transport only when necessary. Wearing a mask and carrying hand sanitiser are vital. Try to avoid taxis, buses or train carriages that are full. If your mode of transport is becoming full, kick up a fuss.

It’s impossible to keep 1.5m away from people in taxis, but at the same time taxi drivers must follow regulations about the number of passengers they are allowed to carry.

It’s best to travel with windows open to increase air exchanges and therefore dilute the amount of potential virus droplets inside the vehicle. That isn’t easy as we enter winter.

Sanitise your hands after receiving money. Avoid chatting to others when in public transport and any over-crowded place as virus-contaminated droplets are released even when talking.

Transport owners and managers should wash vehicle interiors at least twice a day (standard cleaning products are fine).

As with supermarkets, no customers or staff should be sprayed with disinfectants, but all customers should be offered a squirt of hand sanitiser upon entering a taxi, bus or train carriage.

How to reduce your risk at school