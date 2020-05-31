Health MEC statement on strides taken to combat Covid-19 this far

STATEMENT OF HEALTH MEC HON.SINDISWA GOMBA ON ROAD TRAVELED THUS FAR BY HEALTH DEPARTMEN ON COVID-19

Eastern Cape Department of Health (ECDoE) MEC Sindiswa Gomba would like to take this opportunity and make an honest reflection on the strides taken by the ECDoHn, supported by all government departments.

The MEC said, “Efforts of working through IGR have yielded very positive results. Our additional beds in operation are now above 1500. The 4000 plus 4500 from field hospitals will be commissioned incrementally as of June 2020 to increase our capacity even further.

“The Covid19 onslaught is unpredictable both in terms of quantity and complexity. ECDoH is preparing for all potential eventualities. Critical to all forms of preparations is the conditioning of the workforce. Our staff are first and foremost members of society.”

Gomba said front-line workers’ exposure was intensified in Covid-19 hospital wards. “In-service training and induction of OHS committees is underway and will be done in an ongoing basis. Training of ICU and critical nurses is also underway. Additional precautionary measures including appropriate PPEs are now available to all sections of health service in line with the national guidelines and regulations.

“Admissions to our hospitals is carefully managed by front-line clinicians, testing has exceeded the minimum essential target of 60 000. Delays in results is a new challenge we are working hard to resolve. We will sort it out and reduce the time spent in various quarantine sites,” said the MEC.

The MEC added that she understood the high levels of anxiety in society among people and however, appealed to society to do what was necessary to reduce the scourge of the virus. “ECDoH will remain their dependable partner in this fight. Victory over Covid-19 requires all of us to join hands and ignore all distractions that are designed to undermine the sacrifices of our workforce and even destroy their moral.”