Police recover R500k worth goods

The efforts of Queenstown detectives who also endured three sleepless nights, paid off when they arrested five housebreaking suspects and recovered goods including bedding, beds, kitchen utensils and electric appliances to the value of R500 000 earlier this week.

According to a statement from the police, the three-day operation was activated after police recorded an increase in housebreaking incidents at Lesseyton Administrative Area within a short time.

The members received valuable information and immediately acted on it and proceeded to the house where suspected stolen goods were believed to be kept.

Five suspects aged between 30 and 40 years were arrested and were expected to appear in court on Tuesday, May 28.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga commended the members for their swift response.

“Our efforts must be felt by criminals through arrests and heard by the community through arrests and recoveries like this.”

She appealed to the people to not buy stolen goods and to report cases to the police