Drunk drivers, fatal car accidents and pedestrians knocked down on first day of level 3

As the country entered level 3 of the coronavirus lockdown on Monday, which saw millions of people returning to work, travel time restrictions being eased and liquor stores open for operation, Arrive Alive noted several incidents of arrests of drunk drivers and fatal road accidents.

In one incident, a motorist lost her life in a tragic accident in Ndwedwe Mission in KwaZulu-Natal. She had been travelling with five other people when the accident occurred.

Arrive Alive said members of the Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) rushed to the scene after receiving multiple calls from the public and family of the injured reporting the accident.

“Rusa Medics responded and on arrival found that all six occupants of a grey Hyundai i20 had been ejected from the vehicle which was lying on its roof. A woman who was identified as the driver died at the scene while five passengers sustained serious injuries,” Arrive Alive said.

“A 19-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital in Pietermaritzburg while the remaining injured were transported to local hospitals by ambulance. It is alleged that while travelling on the dark stretch of road the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn multiple times,” the group said.