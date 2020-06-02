Home Affairs office in Komani closed due to Covid-19

The Home Affairs office in Komani has been closed indefinitely after two officials recently tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Home Affairs Eastern Cape manager, Gcinile Mabulu, the office will remain closed indefinitely until all testing of staff identified as the positive cases’ contacts is done and the offices disinfected.

“At this stage, we will not be able to state when the office will be open because we are still waiting for tests to be conducted on the other staff. In the interest of both the staff and our clients the office will remain closed until all due process is followed,” he said.

Mabulu advised people to make use of the Whittlesea office for general assistance and the Ngcobo branch for ID applications.