Selborne College on high alert for Covid-19

East London boys’ high school Selborne College has taken extra precautions after learning two teachers came into contact with people who had Covid-19.

The news broke as the school was preparing to reopen on Monday. This was before the opening date was moved back a week by basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Sunday evening.

Headmaster Andrew Dewar wrote to parents and Grade 12 pupils at the weekend to inform them of the development, saying: “It is important that I impart the details of our current situation, which transpired over the last 24 hours [Saturday].

“Selborne College will remain closed until such time as the results of [the teachers’] Covid-19 tests have been received.

“In the interim, we will deep-clean the school once again to ensure the health and safety of our staff and learners.”