Selborne College on high alert for Covid-19

East London boys’ high school Selborne College has taken extra precautions after learning two teachers came into contact with people who had Covid-19.
The news broke as the school was preparing to reopen on Monday. This was before the opening date was moved back a week by basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Sunday evening.
Headmaster Andrew Dewar wrote to parents and Grade 12 pupils at the weekend to inform them of the development, saying: “It is important that I impart the details of our current situation, which transpired over the last 24 hours [Saturday].
“Selborne College will remain closed until such time as the results of [the teachers’] Covid-19 tests have been received.
“In the interim, we will deep-clean the school once again to ensure the health and safety of our staff and learners.”
Dewar said the school viewed the health and safety of staff and pupils as paramount and that channels of communication needed to remain open.
The school will continue online teaching until reopening.
The department of education could not immediately be reached for comment.