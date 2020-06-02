Komani Park residents to endure another indefinite power outage

Residents of Komani Park are faced with yet another electricity outage after a cable blew up, affecting a section of the area.

Earlier today, power to the area including Top Town was announced to have been restored by the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) after residents endured a power outage that lasted for several days.

“There is another blown cable and we do not expect power to be back today. We wish to assure the affected area of Komani Park that we are doing all we can to restore electricity,” said the EMLM in a Facebook post.