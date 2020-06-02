TWO MORE COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES REPORTED IN CHDM

Statement by the Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM)

Another Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) employee based in Ntabethemba -Tarkastad under Enoch Mgijima satellite office has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

This is the third employee to test positive in CHDM, while the office of the speaker also received a notification from one of CHDM councillors who reported to have tested positive over the weekend. The councillor referred to is under self-isolation.

Recently, certain CHDM offices in Komani had to be evacuated for decontamination and deep cleaning after an employee tested positive, this was later rolled out in all satellite offices across the district.

The offices where the employee was based were decontaminated and deep cleaned on May 25 and 26 respectively. The employee whose results came back on 1 June 2020, last reported for duty on May 22 and is now in self-isolation.

As a precautionary measure all CHDM protocols shall be observed, including other employees being advised to quarantine. Other employees that have been in contact with the affected employee have also be advised and will undergo testing for COVID-19.

The Executive Mayor, wishes all those who have reportedly tested positive to COVID-19 a speedy recovery saying “Corona Virus is an invisible enemy that continues to cause havoc worldwide. What is critical during these testing times, is our collective commitment in the workplace and in our society to fight this pandemic as many continue to be infected. We wish our colleagues, employees, frontlines and everyone infected and affected by this vicious virus good health.