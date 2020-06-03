Former footballers and now TV pundits Mathew Booth (L) and Jimmy Tau (C) during a live broadcast at Orlando Stadium in Soweto with SuperSport anchor Carol Tshabalala. The trio may soon back on TV screens.Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The novel coronavirus-enforced lockdown will be easier to deal with as pay-channel broadcaster SuperSport has announced that live sport will be making a belated‚ but welcome returns to the small screens.



European football leagues had to take Covid-19 suspensions and none of them were close to completion.



Spain’s La Liga‚ Italy’s Serie A and England’s Premier League will all be resuming this month and they’ll be broadcast live by SuperSport.



Germany’s Bundesliga has already returned to action‚ but it is not broadcast on SuperSport.



La Liga resumes on Thursday‚ June 11‚ with the match between Sevilla and Real Betis at 10pm.



The English Premier League’s return date has been confirmed for Wednesday‚ June 17‚ with no fixtures set yet.



All football league matches are being played behind closed doors.



SuperSport’s chief executive Gideon Khobane said it was thrilling to have live sport back despite the crowd restrictions in the respective countries.



“With SuperSport broadcasting three of the best soccer leagues in the world‚ a feast awaits fans.



“The leagues’ closed-doors policy may take some getting used to‚ but the television product ought to be as thrilling as ever‚” Khobane said.



Rugby and cricket will also be broadcast soon as New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa tournament that starts on June 13 will also be broadcast live on SuperSport.



Golf and Formula One will also be making their returns but of particular interest will be cricket‚ when the West Indies and England contest the Wisden Trophy in the three-test series in July.

By Khanyiso Tshwaku