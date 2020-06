After four days without electricity and no assistance from the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM), Komani Park residents vented their frustrations in front of the Budget and Treasury building this morning.

The group of about 10 residents held up placards and barricaded Owen Street with burning tyres.

The residents said they have had no power since Sunday and efforts to speak to EMLM mayor, Luleka Gubula, were fruitless.

Read full story on Friday in The Rep.